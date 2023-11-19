Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 597,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.9 %
HII opened at $236.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $241.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.14.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Ingalls Industries
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.