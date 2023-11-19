Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 597,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HII opened at $236.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $241.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,302 shares of company stock valued at $727,686. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

