Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,823 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ingredion by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ingredion by 14.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

