Insider Buying: Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Acquires £18,600 in Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey MacDonald purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £18,600 ($22,841.70).

Afentra Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:AET opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £67.12 million, a PE ratio of -762.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. Afentra plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18.85 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.28 ($0.40). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.01.

Get Afentra alerts:

Afentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.