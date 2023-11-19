Insider Buying: Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Acquires £18,600 in Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey MacDonald purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £18,600 ($22,841.70).
Afentra Trading Up 0.7 %
LON:AET opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £67.12 million, a PE ratio of -762.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. Afentra plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18.85 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.28 ($0.40). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.01.
Afentra Company Profile
