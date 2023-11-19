Insider Buying: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Director Purchases $37,030.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ouster Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSE OUST opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $212.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OUST shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter valued at about $1,587,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 37.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the third quarter worth about $6,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

