Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Lupo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $46,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SR Bancorp stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SR Bancorp in the third quarter worth $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SR Bancorp in the third quarter worth $104,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SR Bancorp in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in SR Bancorp in the third quarter worth $347,000.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.