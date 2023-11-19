Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases £145.26 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Earl Sibley purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 807 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £145.26 ($178.39).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

VTY stock opened at GBX 815.50 ($10.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,148.59, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 807.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 768.45. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 586 ($7.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 966.50 ($11.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.09) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 795.17 ($9.77).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

