Insider Selling: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Sells 21,400 Shares of Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider David Lis sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £115,988 ($142,438.90).

Melrose Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

LON:MRO opened at GBX 522 ($6.41) on Friday. Melrose Industries PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258.74 ($3.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 554.20 ($6.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -26,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 482.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 493.37.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Melrose Industries to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.45) to GBX 540 ($6.63) in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.