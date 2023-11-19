Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $79,240.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,250,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

