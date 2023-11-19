Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $196,488.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $196,488.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 18th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $697,941.44.
Zillow Group Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of Z opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $57.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zillow Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.