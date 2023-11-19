Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $196,488.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $196,488.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $697,941.44.

Shares of Z opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,201,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

