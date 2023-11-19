Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $183,620.75 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $183,620.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 126,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,185,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $57.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 205,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zillow Group by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zillow Group by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

