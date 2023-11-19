Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells $50,135.22 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $55.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

