Inspired Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 15,018 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 10,402% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of INSE stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $196.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

