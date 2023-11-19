Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,509 ($18.53) on Wednesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,067.97 ($13.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,536.50 ($18.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,959.74, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,359.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,356.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Intermediate Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.80 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,129.87%.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

