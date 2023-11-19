Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $567.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $567.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $560.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.62. Intuit has a 52-week low of $369.94 and a 52-week high of $567.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Intuit by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Intuit by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,754.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

