Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,400 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 749,200 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CPMG Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Machines

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.