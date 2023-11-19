Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,622 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $46.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

