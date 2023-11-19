Investors Buy Large Volume of Exelixis Put Options (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,824 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,890 put options.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,279,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,573,000 after buying an additional 318,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.