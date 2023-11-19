iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Up 6.5% in October

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,839,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.63.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

