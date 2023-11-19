iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

