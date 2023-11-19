Jacobs Solutions (J) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE J opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on J shares. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,536,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

