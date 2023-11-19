Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

JEF opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

