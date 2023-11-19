Jeffrey Dale Legge Sells 500 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $733,681.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.33. City Holding has a 1 year low of $82.53 and a 1 year high of $102.91.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.61 million. City had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHCO

Institutional Trading of City

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in City by 141.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 1,231.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.