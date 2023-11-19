Jeremy Bender Sells 3,107 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $36,320.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 709,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,225.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $507,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,603,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816,836 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $9,620,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $136,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

