Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,240,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 63,110,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.
Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of JOBY opened at $6.14 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,637 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $34,554.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,923 in the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.
View Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.