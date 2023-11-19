Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,240,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 63,110,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of JOBY opened at $6.14 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,637 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $34,554.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,923 in the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

