Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a market cap of $360.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

