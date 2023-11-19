Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Liam Condon Acquires 24 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($19.45) per share, with a total value of £380.16 ($466.85).
Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Liam Condon acquired 27 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,516 ($18.62) per share, with a total value of £409.32 ($502.66).
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,524 ($18.72) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,058.33, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,571 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,695.48. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,384 ($29.28).
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
