JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

