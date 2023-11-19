JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

JPM opened at $152.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.