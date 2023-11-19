Jushi Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jushi in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. Jushi has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.