Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in October

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,411,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 2,256,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Jushi Stock Performance
JUSHF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. Jushi has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.34.
About Jushi
