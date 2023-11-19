Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 145 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

JPM opened at $152.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $441.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

