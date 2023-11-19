Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Releases Earnings Results

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Kartoon Studios had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%.
Kartoon Studios Stock Performance
NASDAQ TOON opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kartoon Studios has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27.
Kartoon Studios Company Profile
