Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Releases Earnings Results

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Kartoon Studios had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%.

Kartoon Studios Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOON opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kartoon Studios has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27.

Kartoon Studios Company Profile

Kartoon Studios Inc, a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat.

