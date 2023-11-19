Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 563,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KELYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.
Kelly Services Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of KELYA stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $21.08.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kelly Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
