Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 563,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KELYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KELYA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.