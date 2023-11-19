Kevin Patrick Danahy Acquires 5,393 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy bought 5,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,162.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,983.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

PLSE opened at $6.12 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $336.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 107,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Articles

