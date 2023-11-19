Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $152.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

