Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price target on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of KEC opened at C$13.05 on Friday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.00 and a 12-month high of C$15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

