Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $199,841.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,959.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,843,000 after acquiring an additional 35,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,935,000 after acquiring an additional 300,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

