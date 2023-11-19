Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

LAKE stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.57. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

