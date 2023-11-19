Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Increased to GBX 825 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($9.82) to GBX 825 ($10.13) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRE. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.23) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lancashire to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 732.86 ($9.00).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lancashire

Lancashire Price Performance

Lancashire Increases Dividend

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 631 ($7.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,467.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 502.87 ($6.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690 ($8.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 405.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 590.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 589.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,790.70%.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.