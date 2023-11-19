Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 649 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 649 ($7.97).

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 650 ($7.98) in a report on Monday, September 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.71) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Miles Roberts acquired 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,801.85 ($29,229.83). 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 592.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 604.38. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.40 ($9.13). The company has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.86, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,642.86%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

