Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 159,619 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.