Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) vs. Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Head-To-Head Review

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Lenovo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lenovo Group and Corsair Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lenovo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Corsair Gaming 0 3 3 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Corsair Gaming has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.72%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Lenovo Group.

This table compares Lenovo Group and Corsair Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A $0.09 14.59 Corsair Gaming $1.38 billion 0.98 -$60.92 million $0.09 145.24

Lenovo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corsair Gaming. Lenovo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corsair Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lenovo Group and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming 0.19% 5.05% 2.49%

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Lenovo Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. In addition, it provides laptops, monitors, accessories, smart home and collaboration solutions, augmented and virtual reality, commercial internet of things, and smart infrastructure data center solutions. Further, the company manufactures and distributes IT products, computers, computer hardware, and peripheral equipment; and offers IT, business planning, management, supply chain, finance, administration support, procurement agency, data management, intellectual property, and investment management services. Additionally, it is involved in the retail and service business for consumer electronic products and related digital services; development, ownership, licensing, and sale of communications hardware and software; and develops software and applications. Furthermore, the company distributes smartphone, tablet, server, and storage. It operates in China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Lenovo Group Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for streamers and content creators. In addition, it offers coaching and training, and other services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its website. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

