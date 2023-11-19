Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Receives $18.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Leonardo DRS has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 196.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

