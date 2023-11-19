Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 10,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.47 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37.

In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,997 shares of company stock worth $3,456,514. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $102,933,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,602,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.8% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,455,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,800,000 after buying an additional 1,430,260 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,813,000 after buying an additional 1,402,186 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

