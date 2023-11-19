Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 10,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.47 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Global
In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,997 shares of company stock worth $3,456,514. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LBTYK
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.