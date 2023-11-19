Lido Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.97.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -132.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Wiley & Sons news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

