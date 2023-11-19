Lido Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crocs Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:CROX opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
