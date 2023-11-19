Lido Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.