Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,400 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 758,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.13. Lion has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $714.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lion will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

