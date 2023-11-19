Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.50. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 61,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,390,482 shares in the company, valued at $98,052,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 61,157 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,445.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,390,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,052,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 14,495 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $263,374.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,046.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,588 shares of company stock worth $3,783,960. 30.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 160.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

