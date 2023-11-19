Litchfield Hills Research Comments on Lesaka Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.00 on Friday. Lesaka Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $249.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $133.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,742,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.