Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$16.00 target price on Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

TSE:LAC opened at C$9.86 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.85.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

